Sri Ganga Nagar(Rajasthan): A viral video of a Congress leader assaulting a driver in the Sri Ganganagar town of Rajasthan has kicked up a political storm in the State with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat targeting the Gandhi family over the incident. The incident took place on April 11 near a railway gate of Raisinghnagar.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a queue of vehicles as the gate was closed. At that time, another vehicle slightly collided with the car of the Congress leader Ashok Royal who lost his temper and started beating the driver of the other vehicle with a stick.

Rajasthan: Video of Congress leader beating driver goes viral

It is shown in the video that despite the repeated pleading of the driver for mercy, Royal kept hitting him with a stick. A large crowd gathered at the spot but no one could stop Royal. An FIR has also been registered in Raisinghnagar police station regarding this whole episode and the police have started an investigation. Raisinghnagar police station in-charge Ganesh Kumar Vishnoi has said that the report of the case has been registered and the police will take strict action against the accused in this case.

Taking to Twitter Shekhawat targeted the Gandhi family of Congress and accused them of misusing the Gandhi surname despite doing nothing like Mahatma Gandhi. "The Gandhi family of Congress has no relation with Mahatma Gandhi. Apart from misusing the Gandhi surname, the Congress Gandhis did nothing like Bapu, the proof of which is these Congress leaders doing violence like street goons in Sriganganagar!" he stated in a tweet.

"Mahatma Gandhi knew the fate of the Congress, so he did not understand the need of the party after independence. Bapu's dream will be fulfilled only when the existence of Congress will end, #Rajasthan," tweeted Shekhawat.