Lucknow: As many as 200 unemployed youngsters from Rajasthan reached Uttar Pradesh to gherao Congress headquarters in Lucknow seeking jobs under various schemes on Saturday. They demanded recruitment of 50,000 special teachers in REET, 2021 and also sought filling up of remaining posts of nurse recruitment of 2013 at the earliest and other posts as well.

They are seen holding banners in their hands, in which women have a banner saying 'Priyanka Gandhi do justice'

Upen Yadav, president of the Rajasthan Unemployed Unified Federation spoke of the demands of the students sitting in dharna

Candidates including women protesters from Rajasthan, under the banner of 'Rajasthan Unemployed Unified Federation' (RUUF), reached Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters to hold a demonstration and seek justice from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was in town. "There is a Congress government in Rajasthan and they should listen to our demands. Because Congress leaders give lot of assurances but they never try to fulfill them. We want to meet Priyanka Gandhi, who is town, to express our woes and seek justice," said one of the protestors.

The students, who came to the protest, said in unison that if their demands are not met, they intend to go on indefinite fast and have no plans to return to Rajasthan without getting any assurances from Congress leader.

Upen Yadav, president of the federation, said, "Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met us several times but our problems remain unresolved. Through this demonstration, we intend to bring our plight to the notice of Priyanka Gandhi and hoping that she will do the needful. So we walked all the way from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh to raise our issues," Yadav added.