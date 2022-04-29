Kota (Rajasthan): Two persons have been sentenced to death on Friday in relation to a case of gang rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl by a POSCO court in Bundi, Rajasthan DGP Rajasthan DGP ML Lather, said in a statement. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on both the accused.

Soon after the verdict was pronounced, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a series of tweets stated that the government was committed to the safety and security of women. "This is the first case of POCSO Act in the state in which two convicts have been sentenced to death simultaneously," tweeted Gehlot.

The Chief Minister stated in another tweet said that the court sentenced both the accused to death in the case of gang rape and murder of a minor in Bundi. "In this case, the state government had appointed a special counsel and under the case officer scheme, the police had presented the challan in 3 working days regarding the matter," said Gehlot.

Earlier, Basoli police station officer Ramgilas Gurjar said that on December 23, 2021, a 15-year-old teenager had gone to graze goats in the forest near Kala Kuan in the Basoli police station area of ​​Bundi district. On the same day, the girl's body was found by the relatives in the forest at 8 pm without any clothes. Gurjar also said that there were also marks of injuries on the body of the girl. Gurjar said that Sultan Bhil (27) and Chhotu Lal (62) of the village had raped and killed her.

The police started the investigation by registering a case on the complaint of the victim's relatives. Dog squad, FSL team, and top police officials reached the spot after the girl's body was found. Police said that a medical board later confirmed that the girl was raped and murdered. The accused were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

