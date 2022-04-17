Kaman (Bharatpur): A girl from a village under the Kaman Police station area was gang-raped by two people from the same village. According to police, the perpetrators attacked the victim while she had gone to defecate, informed Kaman police station officer Daulat Sahu.

Two men held for gangraping girl from their own village

The officer further said that the victim had reached the police station with her family to register a complaint. "She said that the incident happened when she had gone to defecate on her family's farm. Two men from the village came there, got a hold of her, and slammed her to the ground. They filled her mouth with a cloth and took turns raping her," he said. The incident came to light after the victim's sister-in-law noticed that she was taking more time than usual to reach home, and therefore set out to the farm to check on her. The culprits fled the spot as soon as they saw the relative of the victim approach.

The victim narrated the whole incident to her family, after which her cousin and sister-in-law also went to the accused's house and beat them up. A case has been registered at Kaman police station in the matter and arrested the accused. While the police have also made sure to get the victim girl examined at a government hospital in the presence of a female constable. DSP Pradeep Yadav is probing the matter and has affirmed that the case will be thoroughly investigated.

