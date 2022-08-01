Jaipur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested three persons with gold worth Rs 1.27 crore at the Jaipur International airport in Rajasthan on Sunday. According to officials, 2.5 kg of smuggled gold was recovered by the DRI officials during the search of the passengers' luggage following specific inputs. The passengers landed at the Jaipur airport on an Air Arabia flight.

The DRI is currently interrogating the three passengers and is trying to find out where the gold was brought from and where it was to be transported. Pertinently, on July 1, the DRI seized 4.5 kg of smuggled gold at the Jaipur airport, which was estimated to be worth around Rs 2.25 crore. Earlier on April 1, the DRI had recovered one kg of gold worth Rs 52 lakh.

The passenger reached Jaipur Junction via train from Delhi. On April 26, the DRI team nabbed three gold smugglers at the Jaipur airport, from whose possession gold worth Rs 55 lakh and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 17 lakh were recovered. On 27 April, the DRI team recovered four kg gold worth Rs 2 crore from the passenger's luggage at the Jaipur airport.