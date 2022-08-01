Dungarpur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, killed her minor cousin with a sword during a superstitious “religious ritual” on Sunday night. It is learned that the accused, the daughter of Shankar, took out a sword and attacked the 7-year-old girl Varsha who was sleeping at the time. It is said that the teenager first severed the minor's neck and then stabbed her to death.

"Since her parents were in danger of being hurt, they ran out quickly. The girl then waving the heavy sword entered another room and beheaded nine-year-old Varsha, her niece in relation," Singh said.

Before killing the minor girl, the accused threatened to kill everyone at the event. Sources said that when Shankar and his elder brother Suresh tried to catch the teenager, she attacked them with the sword causing them minor injuries while the teenager girl barged inside the house where she killed the girl Varsha. Later, Chitari Police Officer Govind Singh May Japta reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sagwara Circle Officer Narpat Singh said the older girl is a Class 10 student and stays at a hostel. She had come home for a few days. "The family said there was a sudden change in her behaviour. She was not behaving normally and it looked like she needs treatment. The family said she had not eaten anything for two days due to the puja," he said. SHO Singh said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence and the body has been sent for a postmortem. Further investigation is underway, he said.