Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met 16-year-old Bharat Singh, who has been praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his bowling skills, and said the boy will be trained at the cricket academy at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) stadium here. Singh is from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. Gandhi retweeted a video on Wednesday, in which the boy was seen honing his bowling skills using a fishing net.

Impressed by his talent, Gandhi asked Gehlot to help make his dream come true. Singh met Gehlot at the chief minister’s residence here along with his father Kalu Singh and maternal uncle Ganesh Kadecha. During the meet, Rajasthan Cricket Academy (RCA) President Vaibhav Gehlot was also present.

Gehlot assured that Singh will get training from expert coaches at the cricket academy, adding that all facilities, including accommodation and food, will also be provided to him. After the CM's assurance, many dignitaries reached out to him and promised to help him. Bharat has been greatly impressed by the bowling action of former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee and former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.