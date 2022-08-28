Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A student from a government school located under the Bhimganj Police Station limits of ​​the city was beaten up by his teachers, leaving him with a severe hand fracture. The accused purportedly beat him up for leaving the classroom without informing her, which the student said he did as he was suffering from a severe cold and needed to urgently use the washroom. The student's family has lodged a complaint against the teacher with the police, while an investigation into the matter is underway.

The victim student identified as Yuvraj Soni is currently receiving treatment for his fractured hand. According to the statement given by him to the police, a teacher named Rukhsar beat him with a stick as he left the classroom premises to wash his face without informing her. He further alleged that his headmistress Darshana had also beaten him up on August 25 when he had refused to recite poetry on stage due to ill health.

The victim's grandmother Asha Soni, along with his whole family. has demanded strict action against the teachers. The Bhimganj Police Station in-charge Vikram Sherawat said that Asha Soni, a resident of Kalkipura, has lodged a complaint with the Bhimganj Police Station against a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School located in the vicinity. "She has alleged that her 11-year-old grandson Yuvraj is a student of Class VI and was mercilessly beaten with a stick by the teacher. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway," he said.