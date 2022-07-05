Banswara/Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Six persons died due to lightning strikes in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Banswara on Tuesday. While four persons, including three of a family, died due to lightning in Banswara, a couple lost their lives in Chittorgarh.

Kushalgarh DSP Balbir Singh said that three people of the same family died due to lightning in Bhoraj village in Banswara. Police said that he has been identified as Mohan (33). Mohan, his son Rajpal and his daughter Sunita were charred after lightning bolts struck them in the evening. All three were brought to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

In a similar incident, one person died due to lighting in the Nokha village of Sadar police station area. Police said the deceased is identified as Dhulji's son Nathu Meena. He had gone to have a dip in the river when he was struck by a lightning bolt. He was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital where he died not responding to the treatment.

In a separate incident, a couple died due to lightning in Chittorgarh. According to sub-divisional officer Kailash Chandra Gurjar, the deceased Ramesh (35) and his wife Kamala (30) were working in the field when they were struck by lightning. Both died on the spot.