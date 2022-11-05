Kota (Rajasthan): Six children were injured with two suffering deep gashes on their faces when they were attacked by a stray dog in the Kota city of Rajasthan on Saturday. The two critically injured children are being treated at the MBS Hospital in the city, officials said adding that four other children have suffered minor injuries.

The family members of the two seriously injured children said that the stray dog attacked the two children Rakesh and Vansh in the Bapu Basti area on Balita Road. Vansh's father Satyaprakash said that the child was playing near their house when a stray dog suddenly attacked him and bit his face several times resulting in severe lacerations.

Also Read: Noida dog menace: Infant mauled by strays, dies during treatment

As for Rakesh, doctors at the MBS Hospital said that his wounds are so severe that he will require plastic surgery. The incident has generated severe discontent among locals against the civic authorities. They have demanded that the dog be immediately caught and action be taken against the officials of the Kota Municipal Corporation.

Three days ago 12 persons including women and children were attacked by a stray dog in Sivasagar Kahar Basti of Thekada area. Following severe outrage among locals, the Kota Municipal Corporation caught the dog.