Dausa (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a constable was caught red-handed by cops during an abortive burglary bid at a factory in Dausa of Rajasthan, officials said. It is learnt that the accused identified as Jitendra Singh posted as a constable at Police Lines in Dausa was caught by the police inside a factory in Somnath industrial area where he had broken in.

Police said that on further investigation it came to the light that the accused and his accomplice had indulged in theft on Tuesday morning as well. At present, the accused constable is being interrogated while the search is on for the other accused. Pertinently, incidents of theft are on the rise in Dausa. In the last 15 days, more than two dozen thefts have taken place. The police have been on high alert in the district.