New Delhi: The victory of three Congress Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan has come as a major booster for chief minister Ashok Gehlot and appears to have consolidated his position ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Gehlot handled the dissenters deftly and ensured that the MLAs belonging to the camp of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot fully backed the three Congress Rajya Sabha nominees Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari.

Though the Congress has 108 MLAs in the 200 member House, Gehlot further proved his skills by ensuring that in all 126 MLAs voted in favour of the party nominees ensuring a smooth sail for them. Besides, he also ensured a BJP MLA cross-voted in favour of the Congress nominee, exposing the claims of the saffron party, which backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra.

Chandra’s claims of having the support of 8 Congress MLAs, including the 6 BSP MLAs who had joined the Congress in 2018, turned out to be hollow. Though the Congress high command had urged Pilot to ensure the victory of the party nominees, there had been fear that some of the dissenters could go the BJP way and cross-vote.

This was the reason why the ruling party in the state had to herd its lawmakers in a ‘safe’ hotel in Udaipur, said the sources. In 2020, Pilot had led a group of MLAs in an open rebellion against Gehlot, when it was feared the young leader was about to join the BJP.

In turn, Pilot had claimed he was very much in the Congress but only wanted the chief minister to address the genuine grievances of some MLAs. Last year, the Gehlot cabinet was reshuffled and a balance between the camps of the chief minister and Pilot was arrived at. The issue of who should lead the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections had once again surfaced in April, a month before the crucial chintan shivir in Udaipur from May 13-15.

There was a buzz that changes in the Rajasthan Congress, if needed, would be made post the mega conclave. The argument in favour of Pilot was that a fresh, young and dynamic CM face would be able to beat the natural anti-incumbency in the state in 2023.

“See, the state government has done good work since 2018. The RS polls have shown that Gehlot enjoys the support of majority MLAs and can beat the BJP in their game. At the moment, he appears to be going strong,” said a senior AICC functionary. Interestingly, when reports of a change of guard in Jaipur had started doing the rounds ahead of the Chintan Shivir, Gehlot had remarked that his resignation was permanently with party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Gehlot’s management of the RS polls and the way he personally monitored the polling process on Friday, prompted one of the three winners, Pramod Tiwari to remark: “It was indeed like magic. In the given circumstances, only a magician like Gehlot could do this.” That kind of sums up the mood in the party for now, although Pilot is acknowledged as a committed leader who worked hard as a state unit since 2014 to ensure a Congress victory in the 2018 Assembly elections.