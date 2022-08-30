Jaipur: Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2021 with an increase of more than 19 per cent in comparison to 2020, the National Crime Records Bureau report stated. Of the total 31,677 rape cases registered across the country last year, 6,337 were reported in Rajasthan, followed by 2,845 in Uttar Pradesh.

Though the state followed Uttar Pradesh in overall crime against women, it continues to record the highest number of rape cases in India. As per the NCRB report, in comparison to 2020, an increase of 19.34 per cent has been recorded in the number of rape cases this year. The number of rape cases in the state rose from 3,305 in 2017 to 4,335 in 2018, 5,997 in 2019 and 5,310 in 2020, the data showed. As many as 4,28,278 cases of crime against women were registered across the country in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with a maximum of 56,083 cases, followed by Rajasthan where as many as 40,738 cases were registered. Maharashtra and West Bengal stand in third and fourth position with 39,526 and 35,884 cases, respectively, of crime against women last year. Of the total 6,337 rape cases recorded in the state, victims in 4,885 cases were adults and minors in 1,452 cases. The maximum number of rape victims stood in the age group of 18-30 years.

According to the report, in 6,074 cases, offenders were known to the victim. In 582 cases, the accused were family members and in 1,701 cases, the offenders were friends or online friends or live-in partners while unknown offenders stood at 263 cases. While the opposition BJP targeted the state government over the report saying it reflects the failure of the Congress government to tackle crime, the chairperson of the women commission sought to defend the situation saying several cases were found to be fake.

"Deteriorating law and order situation, increase in crime is the biggest failure of the Congress government. The image of Rajasthan has spoilt because of the crimes. Women safety is a critical issue in the state because the government has failed to ensure safety of women," BJP state president Satish Poonia told PTI. "6,337 rape cases as per the NCRB report clearly reflect that the governance in the state is poor," he said. Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore blamed the absence of a full-time home minister in the state for the increase in crime.

"Law and order has deteriorated in the state. There is no fulltime home minister in the state and there is no proper monitoring and supervision," he said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot holds the home portfolio. Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Women Rehana Rayaz Chisti said the increase in the cases is alarming but during an investigation, many cases are found fake.

"Increase in crime against women is a certainly a worrying situation but the other aspect is that many cases are found fake in investigation," she said. Women's rights activist Nisha Siddhu said that apart from the traditional reasons behind the increase in rape cases, unrestricted use of social media and the internet is one of the reasons why cases like rape, and molestation are increasing. (PTI)