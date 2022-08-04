Bharatpur: Reminiscent of the typical Bollywood films of the yore, relatives of a man, including his uncle in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, have faked his death and grabbed his entire property after poisoning his father, he alleged. Mahesh Chand, 24, son of late Saheb Singh, a resident of Srinagar village of Sewar police station area has written a letter to Additional District Collector Bina Mahawar wherein he has alleged that his uncle Dharam Singh, son of Ramjilal, Veer Singh son of Bachchon, Ram Bharosa son of Govardhan, and Dheeraj and Shivlahari Sharma made his fake death certificate in the year 2003 after his father's death when he was only five years old and grabbed his entire property.

Rajasthan: Relatives fake death of man to grab his property, victim pleads for justice

He said that the accused had sold off a part of his land while the rest continues to be with them. Mahesh alleged that he was kept captive and was kept under close supervision even while going to school. He said the relatives also got the special government pension stopped which he used to get after his father's death. “With great difficulty, I am living in another place with my wife and mother after coming out of their clutches,” Mahesh said in the letter to the ADC saying he is currently working in a shop in Bharatpur city. He demanded justice from the authorities and action against the accused.