Kota (Rajasthan): Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota has gone to the rats, literally. A patient suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and in a paralysed state, admitted to the ICU of the hospital, was brutally attacked by rats so much so that the rodents nibbled one of her eyes.

The hospital management, instead of reprimanding the concerned officials, tried to hush up the matter and kept denying the presence of rats inside the ICU. Sources said that 28-year-old Rupvati has been admitted to the Neuro department of MBS Hospital for the last 46 days. As she suffers from GBS, her whole body is paralysed and she is even unable to speak.

The woman's husband Devendra Singh Bhati said that he was in the ICU near his wife at 3 pm on Monday when a rat nibbled her right eyelid. His wife shook her neck for a while, then she fell asleep. When he saw blood dripping from her eye, he rushed to the doctor. Later the doctors consulted the Department of Ophthalmology for the treatment and said the patient may need to undergo an eye surgery.

Dr Sameer Tandon, deputy superintendent of MBS Hospital, said "an investigation will be done into the matter but it's also the responsibility of the patient attendant to look after the patient, especially if the patient is critically ill."

Dr Naveen Saxena, superintendent of the Hospital, said that pest control is "done on a regular basis". "An inquiry will be conducted to know how rats entered the ICU," he said. Attendants of other patients also claimed that rats kept roaming all around the ICU.

Also read: Rat nibbles newborn at govt hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih, girl child battling for life