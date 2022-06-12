New Delhi/Jaipur: The woman who had accused minister Mahesh Joshi's son, Rohit Joshi of sexual assault, was reportedly attacked on Saturday night. The girl has alleged that a few youngsters in an autorickshaw threw chemical substances at her and fled. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, given first aid and discharged thereafter. The Shaheen Bagh Police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating the whole matter.

As informed by the girl, she was walking around the Shaheen Bagh area on foot, when the youngsters in the autorickshaw suddenly threw chemical on her face and fled. The investigating officers are currently basing their probe on the CCTV cameras that might have captured the incident to identify the miscreants and arrest them.

The Delhi police had earlier registered a zero FIR in the matter when the victim had alleged that Rohit Joshi has been raping her for the past several months. She further informed that although she has been living together with him, he has been sexually assaulting her without her consent and also shooting videos to blackmail her. The girl also named Jaipur, Uttarakhand and Delhi as places where she has been assaulted. The victim had told the police that she was raped by Rohit Joshi in a hotel located in Sadar Bazar last March.

The Delhi Police had handed over the case to Jaipur Police after a while, where the zero FIR was converted into a regular FIR. The police conducted search operations in Joshi's house after registering the complaint. Rohit had filed an anticipatory bail petition in this case through his advocate in Tis Hazari court. After hearing the matter, the court had granted him bail with certain conditions. Later on Saturday, he was questioned by the police for several hours.