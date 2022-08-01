Chittorgarh: Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav on Sunday inaugurated the Badi Sadri-Mavli broad gauge track and Udaipur-Bari Sadri train service in view of a long pending demand of locals. The locals from dozens of towns and villages, including Badi Sadri, had been demanding the facilities. During the programme, Rewa-Udaipur-Rewa and Sealdah trains were also flagged off by the minister virtually.

During the programme organised on the newly constructed railway station premises, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the Narendra Modi government “provides a new direction to the development of the country”. On the demand of the local public representatives, he announced two daily trips of the train between Bari Sadri and Udaipur starting from August 15.

He said that the work of making Udaipur City Railway world-class would be started soon. He announced to make Chittorgarh station a world-class station. The Railway Minister asked General Manager Vijay Sharma for details about the work done in that regard. The Railway Minister also hinted at starting train service between Udaipur-Ahmedabad soon. Bari Sadri MLA Ostwal urged the Railway Minister to name the train running between Bari Sadri to Udaipur after Jhala Manna, he was one of the Mewar nobles of the Rajput clan of Bari Sadri, and to start the construction work of the Neemuch rail route.

General Manager of North Western Railway Division Vijay Sharma said that Rs 420 crore has been spent on the construction of 82 km long Bari Sadri Mavli broad gauge track. After the programme, the Railway Minister left for the Dabok airport. Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Bari Sadri MLA Lalit Ostwal, Udaipur Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena and former minister Chand Kriplani were present on the occasion.