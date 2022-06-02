Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Daughter of Namkeen seller Govind of Bharatpur cracked UPSC Civil Services in her second attempt making her family proud. Deepesh Kumari has secured 93rd rank in UPSC 2021 exams. A family of seven living in a single room with Govind as the only earning member, who has been selling namkeen in his cart for the past 25 years.

Deepesh, the eldest among the five siblings, has been sincere and talented since childhood, says Father Govind. She secured 98 per cent in her Class X exams and 89 per cent in her XII exams. Deepesh completed her graduation in Civil Engineering from MBM Engineering College Jodhpur and M Tech from IIT Bombay. After that, she went to Delhi for the preparation of the Civil Services exams. And now she is going to be an officer, he added.

Deepesh credits her success to her family, friends and her teachers. Reiterating her parents' words, she says "that a leader is one who can think high even in the worst phase and added that financial constraints can never be the reason to quit. This might bother you at times, but will also motivate you to work hard and to become better."

Deepesh says that being from a Hindi medium background did not affect her studies. A candidate with good command over both English as well Hindi will help in cracking UPSC, she pointed out. Govind's second daughter Mamtesh Kumari Agarwal is a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi; his son Sumit Agarwal is a first-year student of MBBS in Maharashtra; another son Amit Agarwal is pursuing medicine from Guwahati. Govind says happiness and sorrow are part and parcel of life. But, the most important thing is hard work, which should be given the utmost priority, he signs off.