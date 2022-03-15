Nagaur (Rajasthan): A physical education teacher in a government school in Nagaur rural area who had allegedly raped one of his 16-year-old students three years ago was exposed while attempting to do the same with her younger sibling. The incident came to light in Panchauri police station area in Nagaur after a case was registered against the culprit identified as Hariram Jat from Dujasaron. Around 24 hours after the case was registered, the police officials arrested Jat on the instructions of SP Ramamurthy Joshi on March 13.

As informed by Panchauri SHO Abdul Rauf, the complainant revealed that the accused had raped her three years ago but she remained silent, however after the PT teacher tried to sexually abuse her younger sister too, she could not hold herself back. "Due to family and society, the student did not tell anyone about the incident when it happened three years ago in 2018. But as soon as the teacher attempted the same with her younger sister, the girl exposed the teacher's wrongdoings," the police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was raped in an empty classroom by the teacher in 2018, when she was studying in class 9. Her silence emboldened the accused teacher and he raped her again for the second time next year, when the victim was in class 10th. Narrating her ordeal, the girl said that she was so scared by the incident that she lost the courage to attend school any further and discontinued her education.

The victim's younger sister is now a student of class 9 in the same school. About 8 days ago, the same teacher molested her younger sister too, who told her elder sister about the incident. The siblings soon exposed the culprit in front of their families, after which the family immediately rushed to register a complaint late on Saturday night. As informed by the officials at the Panchauri police station, a complaint has been registered against the culprit under section 376 of the POCSO Act.

