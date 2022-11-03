Jaipur: The over 400 unemployed youths from Rajasthan who have been protesting against the Rajasthan Government in Gujarat for the past 33 days demanding the fulfillment of 20-point demand warned the Congress of severe consequences in 2023 Assembly elections if the Ashok Gehlot government fails to address the issue of unemployment.

They further alleged that even as the protest has been going on for 33 days the Congress government has remained aloof to the plight of unemployed youth. The leader of the protesters Upen Yadav warned that unless the Rajasthan Government accepts their demands immediately, all the Rajasthan Ministers coming to Gujarat will face protest. Yadav also said that he will not return to Gujarat until the unemployment issue is resolved.

Accusing the grand old party of double standards the protesters further alleged while the Congress is taking swipes at the Gujarat Government over contractual recruitment, its government in Rajasthan is resorting to the same policy.

Also Read: Gehlot and Pilot loyalists spar in Rajasthan

" We oppose such hypocrisy by the Congress and demand that the Rajasthan Government start making regular recruitment instead of contractual ones to ensure that unemployed youths in the State do not have to suffer anymore," said Yadav.

Yadav, the president of the Rajasthan Unemployed Unified Federation referred to a tweet by Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that on September 15 during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she opposed contractual recruitment in the State. Pointing out that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also been vocal against contractual recruitment, Yadav asked why the Congress Government in Rajasthan is recruiting on contractual basis.