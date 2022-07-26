Bharatpur: Miscreants are allegedly harassing an expecting mother over a porn video in Kaman village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The woman alleged that the accused Mohan Singh, Amar Singh, Rajveer, Deepchand, Jhaman, Seema and many others were circulating a porn video featuring a woman resembling her and were harassing her through it for the last five months.

The victim said that the police did not take action despite many visits to the police station. The woman said she along with her husband reached Kaman police station on July 21, but the police "did not listen". Troubled by the taunts of the people of the village and inaction on the part of the police, the victim woman complained to the Additional SP Headquarters Chandra Prakash Sharma on July 22, but his office also, she claimed, took no action.

Finally, on Monday, the woman reached SP Shyam Singh and demanded euthanasia after which the SP directed the Kaman station in-charge to investigate the matter and take action.