Sirohi: Sirohi Police arrested a 50-year-old man in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Thursday evening after observing his unusual behavior with a minor girl through a CCTV camera at the Abhay Command Centre which was set up for crime control. When the cops tracked him down, he was found sexually assaulting the 6-year-old-girl.

However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised cops for being alert and following up on a random check on CCTV footage, and nabbing the culprit red-handed.

According to Station House Officer, Rajendra Singh, on the evening of February 10, constable Labhu Singh was browsing through CCTV cameras installed in Sirohi city at Abhay Command Center in Sirohi. During this, he saw something suspicious near 'Kalka Talab'. He saw an adult man on a motorcycle with a small girl.

When he kept an eye on him, his activity with the girl looked suspicious. On this, Labhu Singh informed the Sirohi police station about it. Consequently, police immediately sent a patrol party under the leadership of Head Constable Samay Singh.

Sirohi Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh highlighted that within four minutes of the information, a patrolling vehicle reached the spot and caught the man as he was raping the girl. The accused and victim were taken to the local police station.

After informing Prakash Mali and Ratan Bafna of the Child Welfare Committee, the girl was given under their protection. The child was handed over to the parents in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee.

On the report of the victim's father, a case was registered against the man under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Mahila Thana while the accused was arrested.

Praising, Labhu Singh's vigilance, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had a telephonic conversation with the respective authorities and tweeted, "Constable Labhu Singh and police patrol team deserve praise for this activity. This will create fear among people having such a perverted mindset. Such pro-active policing is an example for the whole country. The Rajasthan Police is committed to the safety of women and for this, by making the best use of technology, we will bring the criminals to their end."

Meanwhile, the chief minister also posted a video of the telephonic conversation.

