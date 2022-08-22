Jaipur: Police on Monday summoned for questioning the state bureau chief of a TV news channel in connection with a case registered in Rajasthan's Dungarpur against anchor Aman Chopra for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and other charges, an official said. Bhawani Singh, working with News 18 India, was served the notice though he is not named in the FIR filed by Bicchiwada police station in Dungarpur against Chopra.

The notice for Bhawani Singh was served at his residence in Jaipur on Monday. He has been asked to appear for questioning within seven days, Investigating Officer (IO) and Kotwali SHO Surendra Singh Solanki said. BJP state president Satish Poonia condemned the action, alleging the Congress government in Rajasthan was targeting journalists.

Chopra was booked for promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments on a complaint by a man who alleged that the journalist wrongly reported that the demolition of a temple in Rajgarh of Alwar district in April was done by the Rajasthan government as an act of revenge following the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The demotion was done as part of an encroachment removal drive by Alwar Municipality, he stated. The notice was handed over to Bhawani Singh's wife, the IO said, adding that Singh is being questioned because the programme was related to developments in the state. The officer refused to divulge further details.

The BJP alleged that the Gehlot government was suppressing the voice of journalists. The police are harassing the Rajasthan Bureau Chief of @News18India Shri Bhavani Singh and his family by the police, which we strongly condemn, BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted. (PTI)