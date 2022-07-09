Ajmer: After arresting Salman Chishti, a cleric from the Ajmer Dargah, who had allegedly offered all of his property to whoever beheads suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments about the Prophet of Islam, Ajmer Police are on the lookout for another man for allegedly making provocative and communal slogans at the Nizam Gate of the Khwaja Nizamuddin Chisti last month. A police official said that the accused Gauhar Chishti made the provocative slogans on June 17 at the Nizam gate after which police registered a case against him.

At present, the police are on the lookout for Gauhar Chishti. Significantly, the slogans were over a week before Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur was killed inside his shop on June 28 by two men for supporting Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments. Investigators said that accused Gauhar made the same slogan chanted by Kahnaiya's killers.

Also read: History-sheeter arrested for call to 'behead' Nupur Sharma

As per the NIA investigators, the two men who were absconding initially after the murder of the Udaipur tailor and were arrested in Bhima may have been given shelter by Gauhar Chishti. Investigators said that the accused in the Udaipur murder case were in contact with Gauhar, who is believed to be associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Besides Gauhar, his uncle Sarwar Chishti, who is the secretary of the local Anjuman Committee, also made a controversial statement on June 26. Pertinently, Salman Chishti, who was arrested on Wednesday, is on police remand till July 8. During the remand period, the Dargah police station also got the accused Salman Chishti to verify the place where he had shot the video, in which he had allegedly offered all of his property to whoever beheads Nupur Sharma.