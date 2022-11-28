Jaipur: In a major action, the CID Crime branch of Rajasthan police confiscated 1,205 kg of marijuana from a truck in MP's Guna district on Sunday. Police arrested a smuggler, along with the marijuana-laden truck coming from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan. Confiscated marijuana's estimated cost in the international market is around Rs 2 crore. A case has been registered under NDPS Act.

The smuggler was identified as Badrilal Yadav's son Gangaram (41) resident of Ratan Khedi village under Agar Malwa police station of Madhya Pradesh. ADG Crime branch Dr Raviprakash Mehrda said, "CID Crime branch of Rajasthan police chased a truck in MP and confiscated 1,000 kg marijuana carried in 100 packets of 10 kg each on a tip-off that a Jhalawar resident smuggler Mahendra Singh had ordered a large consignment of marijuana, which will be delivered in Rajasthan via MP. The consignment is being taken from Jalpaiguri in Assam."

To execute this operation, a special team was formed under the supervision of DIG Rahul Prakash and Crime branch DSP Pushpendra Singh Rathore. As the crime branch team saw the suspicious truck and signalled to stop, the truck driver tried to overrun the police vehicle and sped away. Following this, Inspector Ram Singh Nathawat informed the Guna police station to lay down a road blocked ahead. Later, Guna police managed to stop the truck in front of Prasar Bharati Doordarshan Kendra near the Guna bypass. Minutes later the CID's crime branch team chasing the truck reached the spot. During the search, police recovered packets of marijuana hidden in the rubber-laden truck.