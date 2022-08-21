Jaipur: The Rajasthan Intelligence on August 14 successfully arrested a Pakistani spy identified as Narayan Lal Gadri from Bhilwara, informed DG Intelligence Umesh Mishra. The arrested was reportedly in touch with the handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and was providing them mobile numbers and OTPs to operate their social media accounts.

During the interrogation of the accused, the officials could procure information about another spy who was doing espionage work by keeping in touch with the Pakistani handling officers. This spy was identified as Bhagchand, a resident of the Sanjay Colony in Delhi. Bhagchand was also taken into custody from Delhi on Sunday by Rajasthan Intelligence under the Official Secrets Act 1923. He was later brought to Jaipur, which further strengthened the case as many revelations came to the fore in the interrogation.

As informed by Bhagchand, he was born in Pakistan and came to Delhi in 1998 at the age of 22 with a family visa. In 2016, he obtained citizenship of India and started working as a taxi driver and laborer in Delhi itself. Bhagchand's relatives and other relatives live in Pakistan, with whom he was in constant touch.

About 4 years ago, he came in contact with the Pakistani Handling Officer. At his behest, Bhagchand contacted the spy Narayan Lal Gadri to get a SIM card issued in his name and sent it to Delhi by bus. He also informed that he received these parcels from Khan Market Travels Office at Kashmere Gate Bus Stand in Delhi. Through the OTPs received on this SIM card, the Pakistani intelligence agency operated social media accounts through Indian mobile numbers and thereby trap army personnel and other people in honeytraps.

Bhagchnad further said that he usually disposed off these SIM cards once used, but in a manner that would never get him caught. He would hide these cards in the clothes of children who traveled to Mumbai along with packets of spices. However, the police have not been able to find out who these SIM cards went to in Mumbai. Further investigation into the matter is underway and has been taken over by State Special Branch.