Shri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A Pakistani national has been apprehended by the BSF on Sunday for trying to illegally enter India. The incident took place at the India-Pakistan border near the Hindumalkot area of Rajasthan.

According to police sources, the BSF stopped a Pakistani national who came from the Pakistan side in an attempt to cross the Indian border near Tarbandi. After apprehending the Pakistani national, the BSF personnel searched him but so far nothing has been recovered, police said. The BSF officials then informed the Hindumalkot police station and handed over the Pakistani national to the police. Currently, he is being questioned by police and various other government agencies.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said that the BSF informed the police that they were taking stock of the surveillance system on the international border in the Hindumalkot area when on Sunday morning, a person appeared from Pakistan's side towards the Indian border.

"The Pakistani citizen had crossed the zero line and reached the fence. Then the BSF personnel warned him to stop, but he did not listen and continued to walk ahead following which he was detained by BSF. After interrogation, BSF handed him over to Hindumalkot police station," he added. Based on the report given by BSF, the police have lodged an FIR. Following the incident, BSF increased surveillance on the border.