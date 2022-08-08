Jaipur: The Jaipur police on Sunday arrested an accused allegedly involved in the theft of jewelry worth Rs 2 crore at Mount Road of Brahmapuri in Jaipur on the night of July 24. The accused Mohammad Wasim was nabbed by a team of police from Brahmapuri police station and DSP North from Adarsh ​​Nagar area. Arond 23 kg of stolen gems, gems of Manak, Panna, and Neelam were recovered from the possession of the accused, DCP North Parish Deshmukh said.

The accused was arrested after police examined more than 100 CCTV cameras in the vicinity and questioned more than 100 suspects. The investigation revealed that the accused Wasim, in connivance with the former employees working at the jeweler, carried out the theft after doing a recce of the shop. The accused had allegedly fiddled with the CCTV cameras and later broken into the shop using a cutter machine, stole the finished goods and fled.

It has come to the fore during interrogation that the accused had earlier operated several businesses, but closed down. The accused had got a loan of lakhs of rupees and to repay the debts, hatched a conspiracy to carry out the crime. The accused was trying to take the stolen goods to Hyderabad. According to the police, two of his accomplices are still absconding.