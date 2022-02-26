Bharatpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a tub filled with boiling water in Rewadpura village of the Bayana area in ​​the district on Friday. After the brutal accident, the devastated family members immediately rushed her to the Community Health Center in Bayana, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The officials have informed that the child had come to her maternal grandmother's house for a yearly visit with her mother.

The child has been identified as Drishti Rajput, the daughter of Pooja and Kuldeep Rajput, who are residents of the Banjaripura in Malkheda, Alwar. The incident reportedly happened when the child was playing with a few children in the neighborhood, and accidentally fell into a tub of boiling water kept nearby. Her mother and other relatives immediately came out after she started screaming in pain, while the other children also called for help.

The child was rescued from the tub and carried to the Community Health Center in Bayana by her family. She had, however, succumbed to her injuries by the time she was taken to the hospital. The entire village is shocked because of the sudden and unexpected death of the innocent child.

Also read: Burglars rob a bank in broad daylight robbery in Rajasthan