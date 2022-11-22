Bharatpur: Altogether eleven couples embraced Buddhism and then entered into a wedlock at Kumher Kasba in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The ceremony was organised under the aegis of Sant Ravidas Seva Samiti on Monday. They took vows that henceforth they will not believe in Hindu gods and goddesses.

A video of newly-wed couples switching over to Buddhism has surfaced wherein they took pledge that they wouldn't believe in Hindu gods and goddesses. It has been learnt from the sources that a public representative and an official were present at the function. When they left the venue, the eleven newly-married couples were administered oath.

The newly married couple while taking vows were asked to say that they don't believe in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. "They will not pay obeisance to Brhama, Vishnu and Mahesh. They don't believe in Ganapati and Maha Gauri. They will not offer Pindadaan or offer Shraddha Karma and will not utter anything against Buddhism," stated the pledge.

Lalchand Tanuguria, convener of the event, said, "The newly married couples who embraced Buddhism were asked to pay Rs 11,000 as registration fee and the remaining expenses were borne by the Sant Ravidas Seva Samiti."