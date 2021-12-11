Kota: Scores of aspirants pursuing medical coaching classes and those who took the NEET UG 2021 examination, are on a warpath. The physics paper issue has kicked up a row again, because the facts put up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) before the Supreme Court about the said question didn't gel with the NCERT books. Besides, several experts differ on the matter.

An expert from Kota have objected to NTA's presentation of facts to the Supreme Court. He was saying that the testing agency had presented 'false facts' before the Supreme Court. The presentation of facts was totally incorrect and this could be proved 'wrong' by consulting the NCERT books or methods of physics.

Brijesh Mahehwari, the expert from Kota, quoting an NTA authority, said, "The NTA official told the Supreme Court that solving the said question either in Hindi or English, the answer will be the same." "But what he (NTA official) said to the court was totally wrong, while solving the question in both the medium either Hindi or English, the answer was different," added Maheshwari.

"The presentation of facts before the court by NTA official has challenged the methodology of physics teaching as well as what was written in the NCERT physics books," he said, adding, "What is taught to students in the NCERT books and those published by various state governments, were proved wrong by the presentation of facts to the court. The meaning of the said question differ in translation also."

Dev Sharma, another education expert from Kota, said, "More than two lakh students from Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are preparing for the NEET examination in Hindi medium. The Hindi medium students will suffer a loss of five marks."

Kota aspirants have been planning to stage a demonstration and the matter will also be put up before the Prime Minister, because the future of scores of students, specially those who took the NEET exam in Hindi medium, is at stake. Those who took the exam in regional languages and English will not suffer much loss, said an expert from Kota.

It might be recalled that the Supreme Court, had, earlier, rejected the petition, putting the onus on experts to arrive at a conclusion. On the other hand, solicitor general had told the Supreme Court that the panel of experts constituted for the purpose didn't find discrepancy in the physics paper.

