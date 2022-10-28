Bhilwara: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of the auctioning of girls' case in Rajasthan's Bhilwara and a two-member fact-finding team has been sent to the district. It has issued notice to the Director General of Police and Bhilwara Collector, demanding immediate action and a factual report in seven days.

Speaking about the reports of Bhilwara girls' trade, Rekha Sharma the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women said that she will be meeting the Rajasthan CS and SP Bhilwara on November 11. She also added that similar incidents were reported from the state for the last few years but no action has been taken so far. Chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary urging him to take action and apprise the Commission of the proceedings of the case.

The NCW said it has come across several media posts wherein it has been reported that girls were auctioned off to settle disputes over loan repayments in Bhilwara. It has been further reported that in many settlements of the village, girls are sold for prostitution on stamp paper. In some cases, their mothers are subjected to rape on the diktats of caste panchayats for the settlement of disputes.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said that the child rights body will serve notice and investigate the matter on Friday. "It is clear that government officials and politicians are involved. Without political and administrative support, child trafficking of this kind cannot happen in an organized way," he said. Kanoongo also added that she will be visiting the village affected by trafficking, meeting affected families and try to know who all are involved in this nexus on November 7. "We'll see that nexus gets banned and all the accused is punished," he assured.

Media reports suggested that whenever there is a dispute between two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans, girls aged between 8 to 18 are auctioned to recover finances. These girls were then allegedly trafficked to states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and abroad where they were subjected to physical abuse, torture, sexual assault and slavery.