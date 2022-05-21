Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has booked MPs Kirori Lal Meena of Bharatiya Janata Party, Hanuman Beniwal of Rashtriya Loktantrick Party, and BJP MLA Gopichand Meena in the 2019 case of stone-pelting and vandalizing government vehicles. An official while confirming the cases against the three accused, said that the Superintendent of Police of GRP Ajmer will have to present the challan in the case.

The then CI of Dausa Kotwali had registered a case for stopping the train on the Bandikui railway line, obstructing the work, damaging government property and pelting stones on the policemen. The then CI of Dausa Kotwali police station had filed a report that Kirori Lal Meena, Hanuman Beniwal and Gopichand Meena held a protest meeting on 15 May 2019 in protest against the gang rape incident in Thanagaji Alwar which led to the protests and stone pelting.

The railway station and government vehicles were also vandalized. There was considerable damage to government properties. The investigation of the case was handed over to CID CB. Sharad Choudhary, SP of CB CID while investigating the case has convicted more than two dozen people including Kirori Lal Meena, Hanuman Beniwal and Gopichand Meena.

A total of 71 people were named in the trial. A case was registered under relevant sections under IPC.

