Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three youths in the Bharatpur town of Rajasthan. Police said that the survivor's grandmother lodged a complaint under the POCSO Act at the Chiksana police station on May 6.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor's grandmother, the incident took place on April 30. She stated in the report that on April 30, her 19-year-old and 12-year-old granddaughters went to school for examination. When they were returning home after examination at 1.30 pm, three miscreants beat up and drove her elder granddaughter away. Then the accused kidnapped her younger granddaughter.

The survivor's grandmother further stated in her complaint that after her elder granddaughter returned home and informed her about the incident, she went to the house of one of the accused. After she informed the relatives of the accused of the incident, they assured her that they would find her granddaughter and send her home within two days. When the survivor returned home, she said that the accused had gang-raped her for three days.

"A case has been registered against the three accused under the POCSO Act. The medical examination of the girl has been done. We are searching for the accused," said Chiksana police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena.

