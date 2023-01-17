Jaipur: Rajasthan Forest Minister Hemaram Choudhary appeared to heap embarrassment on the state's Congress dispensation over power shortages and the issue of giving leadership role to youths. He advised that senior leaders should give space to the youths, otherwise they would capture it by pushing them aside.

"We are in power, we are sitting in the organisation. So we should think it over. If we will not think, then the youths will push us aside and take over. Then what pride will there be? Pride will remain if we give them the chance," Choudhary said at a gathering in Nagaur district on Monday. This is not the first time that Choudhary has put Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress government in a tight spot.

In 2020, he joined Sachin Pilot in rebelling against Gehlot's leadership. In 2021, he submitted his resignation from the Assembly but it was not accepted. The six-time MLA from Gudhamalani in Barmer district also targeted the state government over power shortage. "We cannot say as we are in power but what is the electricity situation? People tell me over the phone that they are not getting electricity. Crops of farmers are getting damaged. Who will make the arrangement for this?" he asked.

He said the farmers should have been told that electricity would not be made available. "The farmers sowed the crops. They made the entire expenditure and now they are not getting electricity. For this, the farmers will have to be united," Choudhary said. (PTI)