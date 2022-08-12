Jodhpur: A memorial for blackbuck is being built in Kankani village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur where Bollywood actor Salman Khan had hunted the animal during the shooting of a film, is being installed by the locals. The statue of the black deer, which is called Krishna deer or Chinkaras is ready to be installed here in the next 20 days.

This memorial is being built at the place where the deer allegedly hunted by Salman Khan in September 1998 during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' was buried. Premaram Saran, associated with this construction, said that the work on the main block will be completed in the next fifteen to twenty days after which the idol will be installed.

The idol has been prepared by Shankar, an artisan of Jodhpur. The memorial is aimed to raise awareness to protect the animal. The memorial of Krishna deer is being built on about 7 bighas of land. Salman was accused of hunting two Krishna deers in Kankani on the night of 27-28 September and 1 October 1998 at Ghoda Farm House and Bhavad village in Jodhpur and was arrested by the police later.

Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years while the rest were acquitted.