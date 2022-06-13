Alwar (Rajasthan): A person set himself on fire in protest against the police's attempt to remove encroachment from a land in the Chandpahari village of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday. According to police sources, Karan Singh Gurjar set himself ablaze by pouring diesel on himself in front of the police officials and is currently in critical condition.

Police said that the local panchayat had allotted 15 bighas of government land to a resident of the village, Kanhaiyalal but it was occupied by Manturam, father of Karan, of the same village. Kanhaiyalal, they said, tried to take possession of the land several times but was prevented by Manturam.

This started a prolonged legal dispute between the two which continued for years. Recently, the court gave a verdict in favour of Kanhaiya Lal and ordered the police to remove the encroachment from the land. On Monday, when officials from the Malakheda Police Station and Malakheda SDM reached the spot to remove the encroachment, Karan set himself ablaze in protest.

According to police sources, Karan has suffered over 60 per cent burns and was initially admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar. He was later shifted to Jaipur for better treatment, police said. They also said that the matter is currently under investigation.