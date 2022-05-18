Dholpur: In the Tasimon town of Saipau police station area, a young man accidentally drank acid kept in a glass instead of water when he was thirsty. After drinking acid, the young man started vomiting blood. The family admitted him to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Rekha, the wife of Luv Kush (40), said that she had kept acid in the glass to clean it. Her husband had reached home from the shop. "Oblivious of the contents of the glass, he drank acid kept in a glass instead of water. The matter came to light after he started vomiting blood," she said.

He was immediately taken to the hospital after that. Dr Keshav Bhrigu at the hospital informed that the condition of the young man is critical. The hospital authorities have also intimated the police in this matter.

