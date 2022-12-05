Sardarshahar (Rajasthan): 19.87% polling reported till 11 am. As polling at 295 booths for Sadarshahar byelection in the Churu district of Rajasthan kickstarted on Monday 7 am. The poll process will conclude at around 5 pm in the evening. Enthusiasm among urban voters, especially women to exercise their franchise was seen at several polling booths.

The seat became vacant following the demise of Congress sitting MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. With the entry of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in the fray, the Sadarshahar byelection appears to have become a triangular contest. The election results of the bypoll will be declared on December 8.

People began reaching polling booths early in the morning. Long queues were seen at several polling stations of the constituency, specially in urban areas where women voters turned up in big numbers. Pink booths have also been set up for working women in urban areas. The Central Reserve Police Force personnel were deployed at booths which have been declared sensitive.

The constituency has altogether 2,89,843 voters, in which 1,52,766 are male and 1,37,077 female electors. Apart from this, of the 498 service voters, 488 are male and 10 female. Overall 10 candidates are in the fray. Prominent among those are BJP candidate Ashok Pincha, Anil Sharma from Congress party and RLP's Lalchand Mund.