Jaipur: The Income Tax Department has seized Rs 28 crore of black money during a five-day raid on the premises of two businessmen in Jaipur. The raids were undertaken on July 1 and ended on Tuesday. During the subsequent searches by the IT sleuths assisted by local police at two locations in Sethi Colony and Malviya Nagar belonging to a businessman providing finance services and another running a jewelry store, black money worth Rs 28 crores was seized, officials said.

While the financier surrendered undisclosed income of about Rs 11 crore, the jeweler has disclosed hidden income of Rs 17 crore to the Income Tax Department. Teams of the Income Tax Department are also assessing the documents seized from the businessmen.