Jaipur (Rajasthan): Over 82 quintals of ammonium nitrate and 2095 gelatin sticks have been seized by a special team of the Jaipur Commissionerate on Sunday. Police said that 3250 meters of fuse wire and 1600 detonators have also been seized adding that the explosive substance was seized from the two accused arrested in the case.

Additional DCP Crime Sulesh Chaudhary said following a tip-off the Commisionerate Special Team (CST) and officials of the Harmada police station carried out a joint operation and raided Gaura's Dhani village in Mohanbari. He also said a huge amount of explosives were seized during the raid and two brothers named Kalu Ram and Gopal Lal were arrested.

Also read:Rajasthan: Pakistani citizen arrested at Shri Ganganagar border

Police sources said that during interrogation the two accused have revealed that both of them were involved in the trade of illegal explosives for the last two years. They further revealed that the two told investigators that the explosives recovered were sent by a person named Jagdish Singh, a resident of Neemkathana. Police said that both the accused were involved in illegal blasting in stone mines.

According to police the accused maintained a network of illegally supplying explosives to stone mines located in Jaipur rural and around Jaipur city. The accused used to buy a 50 kg bag of ammonium nitrate for Rs 7300 and sell it in Jaipur for Rs 14000 to 15,0000 thousand. Police said that the accused had illegally stored 148 bags of the said explosive material in their house adding that it is being investigated to whom illegal explosives have been sold by the accused.