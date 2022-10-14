Jaipur: The bench of Rajasthan High Court led by Justice Narendra Singh announced the verdict in a 36-year-old case of harassment for dowry and abetment to suicide. The court ordered, "since the accused has been facing trial for 36 years, his eight-year sentence awarded by a Sessions Court is reduced to one year which the accused has already served during the trial. The case herby closes."

Advocates Mohit Balwada and Bhavna Choudhary said that Banwari Mali married on 28 February 1981, and on 21 August 1983, Mali's father-in-law lodged a complaint and accused Mali of murdering his wife.

Also read: Justice Pankaj Mithal takes oath as new chief justice of Rajasthan High Court

The trial court had sentenced the appellant to eight years under dowry harassment and abetment to suicide after the family of the deceased claimed that Mali did not ask for dowry while marrying but after a few months, he started to harass his wife and demanded dowry. An appeal was filed against this order in the year 1986 to which, and the final verdict was announced on Friday.