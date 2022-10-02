Jaipur (Rajasthan): Decks have been cleared for setting up of Department of Peace and Non-Violence with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra approving the proposal of the Cabinet on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced that the Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence would be made into a department, according to a statement issued by the government.

The ideas of peace and non-violence will be effectively propagated through the department. Various exhibitions, competitions and programmes related to Mahatma Gandhi will be organised. A detailed plan for such programmes will be prepared and financial arrangements ensured.

Also read: Public welfare top priority of any govt, Rajasthan CM Gehlot counters PM Modi

Also, proposals related to peace and non-violence, communal harmony, social equality, universal brotherhood, and social reforms based on the ideas and principles of Mahatma Gandhi will be prepared and implemented by the department. A committee will also be constituted by the department for the proposals received for various awards, including the Gandhi Sadbhavna Samman.

This department will work in the state to take Gandhiji's message to the people. The Gehlot government is striving to promote mutual brotherhood and spread the message of truth and non-violence among the youth through the Department of Peace and Non-Violence.

With the formation of a separate department, from time to time in the state, youth will be motivated to read the events related to the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Schoolchildren will also be taken to other states to get acquainted with Bapu's life. This department will also work with the Social Justice Department for the uplift of Dalits.