New Delhi: The announcement by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to re-implement the old pension scheme in the state seems to have put the BJP governments in other states and at the Centre under pressure to implement the same. At a time when few phases are left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and Manipur will also go to the polls on Monday, the BJP has avoided giving any direct answer on the issue.

Describing the announcement as a "game-changer" the Congress leadership has been mounting pressure on the Centre and governments in BJP-ruled states to implement the old pension scheme. Congress leader Ajay Maken has demanded that the old pension scheme should be brought back by the Centre and by BJP-ruled states as, under the new pension scheme, pension money is invested in the market, which is completely wrong.

The NDA government in April 2005 introduced the new pension scheme and the old scheme was discontinued. As per the old pension scheme which was applicable till 2004, employees used to get a fixed amount as pension after retirement, which was according to the salary received by the employee at the time of his or her retirement. After death, the concerned employee's destitute also received a pension.

But under the new scheme, 10 percent of the basic salary and Dearness Allownanmce of the employee is deducted. The new scheme is based on the stock market, so not completely safe either. At the same time, taxes are also deducted from it.

It seems that it can become a big demand before the coming elections in many states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which the opposition can also make an election issue. The issue was first raised by Akhilesh Yadav during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He claimed that if his party came to power government he will restore the old pension system. After Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also said at a rally that she would set up a commission to deal with all such matters if her government is formed.

However, it is the BJP that seems to be under the utmost pressure to re-introduce the old pension scheme. Although the saffron party has made a similar announcement in the election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, it was not giving much importance to this issue. However, now the party leaders are saying this in a subdued tone. BJP in its Uttar Pradesh Sankalp Patra stated that if it comes to power again, then the old pension scheme can be brought back.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Welfare Kailash Choudhary criticized the budget released by the Gehlot government of Rajasthan. Without directly mentioning the Rajasthan Government's announcement regarding the old pension scheme, he said "the failed Congress government has not taken any concrete decision to bring the economy back on track and now new announcements are being made."