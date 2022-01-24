Jaipur: The Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday extended Y category security to three of the Congress leaders. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, Congress Gujarat in-charge and ex-minister Raghu Sharma as well as Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary will be getting the new security detail.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Gehlot on Monday. It was also decided that the Z category security provided to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior BJP leader Omprakash Mathur will remain unchanged.

Under the new security detail, the three Congress leaders will be escorted by a total of 11 security personnel, including one or two commandoes and two personal security officers.

Pilot and Mathur, on the other hand, are accompanied by 22 security personnel and two escort vehicles. The personnel are equipped with automatic weapons and communication tools.

