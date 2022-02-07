Jaipur: The Rajasthan government, after a cabinet meeting on Monday, cancelled the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). The announcement for the same was made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a press conference afterwards.

"Now there will be two exams for the teacher recruitment exam. REET will only be an eligibility test. After that, the test will have to be given for teacher recruitment. The government will amend the rules for this. REET will recruit 62,000 posts. There will be two tests for this. A total of 62,000 Group C teachers will be recruited", Gehlot said.

The CM further said that the investigation into the case would continue to be conducted only by the Special Operations Group (SOG). The opposition BJP, however, has been demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Gehlot also noted that the REET level-1 exams would continue without any changes or stoppages. Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasara, meanwhile, said that he would leave politics if any of the allegations.

"if any of the allegations regarding REET exam prove to be correct, then I will leave politics. 13 people from my family took the exam, but all failed. The fate of 20 lakh candidates hangs in the balance as BJP leaders continue to fight among themselves. We have given free hand to SOG for investigation. BJP should wait for SOG probe", Dotasara said.

As per sources, the upcoming assembly session scheduled to kick off on February 9 will see a slew of questions being asked regarding the REET row, with the opposition aiming to target the government over the issue.