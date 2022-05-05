Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday extended the curfew imposed in ten police stations of Jodhpur till midnight on May 6 after the area witnessed communal clashes on Monday night.

The internet services shall also remain suspended till further orders, officials said. Meanwhile, the situation is under control with no untoward incident being reported on Wednesday. However, the curfew has been extended just as a precautionary measure, said Director General of Police M.L. Lather. Curfew rules are duly followed across the city. However, students who need to take exams, are being allowed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Court remained open till midnight on Wednesday and granted bail to 60 people. A meeting of two communities was called on Wednesday during which both the communities agreed to maintain peace. In the meeting, BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas demanded the release of innocent people and the arrest of the accused.

She boycotted the meeting and warned of 'dharna' and fasting. However, after the administration assured to release innocent people, the BJP cancelled the 'dharna' and fasting programme which was to start on Thursday.