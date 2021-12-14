Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who died in the helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. Sqn Ldr Kuldeep Singh was killed along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in the tragic crash.

Kuldeep Singh was the co-pilot of the Mi-17V5 chopper and was a resident of Gadrana village in Jhunjhunu district. The main pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor in the crash is still undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

Singh's family lives in Jaipur, and his father has retired from Indian Navy. His sister is also serving the Indian Navy.

Kuldeep Singh was recruited in the Air Force in 2013 and got married to Yashwani Dhaka of Meerut on 19 November 2019.

Besides, Gen Rawat and Singh, the CDS’s wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt Colonel H Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender, Lance Naik Vivek and Lance Naik S Teja lost their lives in the crash.

Read : Chopper crash : Mobile used to record last minute video sent for forensic test