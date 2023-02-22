Jaipur: The blame game between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been going on unabated over Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society bungling. Recently, the latter was charged of being instrumental in Rs 900 crore scam in a Cooperative society scam.

Gehlot, while in Jodhpur, has blamed Union Minister of being party to the scam. The Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is an accused in the Rs 900 crore irregularity detected in the Cooperative Society fund. Union minster from Jodhpur has been provided Z category security so that he can evade Rajasthan police's questioning to ascertain his involvement in the scam, Gehlot said.

Responding to Gehlot's allegation, Shekhawat said no doubt he was a culprit in the eye of the Rajasthan CM. The reason is — I had defeated the CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot by a whopping margin of 2.75 lakh votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Union Minister said.

The Minister further said there were three chargesheets by the Rajasthan Police in that case. In the three chargesheets, which run into thousands of pages, prepared by the Rajasthan police has not made a single allegation against me or my family members, the Minister added.

Gehlot said altogether Rs 900 crore hard earned money of more than one lakh people was siphoned off. The Rajasthan's Special Operation Group (SOG) didn't have powers to initiate property attachment against the culprits. Such powers are vested only with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CM said.

Hence, I appealed to the ED five times in the past two years to carry out property attachment against those involved in the Sanjivani Society scam. But the ED is targeting those who are in the opposition camp. If Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is innocent, he should come forward to provide justice to the aggrieved persons, Gehlot added.