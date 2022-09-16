Jaipur: The Adarsh Nagar police here registered a case of fraud against three people including Sumedhanand Saraswati, the Lok Sabha MP from Sikar, for resigning from his post hours after being elected as the President of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha. The complainant also alleged that the MP, before holding the post of the President, printed fake letter pads and called meetings.

The complaint was registered by Jeevvardhan Shastri, minister of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Rajasthan. Speaking more about the matter, Adarsh ​​Nagar Police Officer Vishnu Kumar Khatri said that as per the complainant's claims, the MP resigned from his post citing business, after which Kishanlal Gehlot was appointed as the head in his place.

Two more people, Devendra Kumar and Ravi Shankar Gupta have also been mentioned in the complaint. They have been accused of getting money illegally deposited in the bank account of the organization on the basis of forged documents.

Khatri further informed that the complainant has also made allegations of misusing the SSO ID of the organization while keeping it in possession illegally. The police have registered a case, though its investigation has been handed over to the CID CB of the Police Headquarters since it is related to an MP.